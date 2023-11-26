Swiss National Bank Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Federated Hermes worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

