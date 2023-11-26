Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ALLETE worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.4 %

ALLETE stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

