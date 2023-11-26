Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 261,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,607,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,692 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

