Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Commvault Systems worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,334 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

