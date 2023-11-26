Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Evolent Health worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

