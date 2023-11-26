Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Up 53.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 53.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 4,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.