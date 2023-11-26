TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 700 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of REX American Resources worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 193.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $36.98 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $647.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

