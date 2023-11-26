TD Asset Management Inc Invests $944,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 31.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $253,544.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

