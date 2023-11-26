TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

