TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 848,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

