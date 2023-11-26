TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

