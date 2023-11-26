TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,325 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

