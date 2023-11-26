Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after buying an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

