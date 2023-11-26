Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 13.3%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.70. 203,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 115,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on THTX

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.