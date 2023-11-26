Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRAUF

Transurban Group Price Performance

Transurban Group Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.