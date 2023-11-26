Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.
About Treasury Metals
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
