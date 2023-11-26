VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,245,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SHYD opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
