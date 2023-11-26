Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 391,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.76 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

