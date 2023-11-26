Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Vontier worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.