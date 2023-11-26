Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

