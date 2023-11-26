Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.40. 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

