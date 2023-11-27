10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,739 shares of company stock valued at $719,050 in the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 460.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

