Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Issues Earnings Results

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:AME opened at C$0.04 on Monday. Abacus Mining & Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

