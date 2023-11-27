Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Issues Earnings Results

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:AME opened at C$0.04 on Monday. Abacus Mining & Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.