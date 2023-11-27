Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.00) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Addex Therapeutics worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.