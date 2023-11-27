ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ADTRAN by 563.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 492,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 71.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADTRAN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.