Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 420.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,327 shares of company stock valued at $45,775,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

