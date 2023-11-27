Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

