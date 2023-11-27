Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$187,000.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$187,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.43 and a 52-week high of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.825188 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a "hold" rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

