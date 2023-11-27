ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.
Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ALE opened at $55.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
