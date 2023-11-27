Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $77.17 on Monday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

