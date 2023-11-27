American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

