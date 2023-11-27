Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $14.00

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Barclays increased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

