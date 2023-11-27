Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$12.68

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

CGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.63. The firm has a market cap of C$529.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

