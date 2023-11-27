Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$12.68

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
CGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGX
Cineplex Stock Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.