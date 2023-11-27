Analysts Set Expectations for Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calidi Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calidi Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
Calidi Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.79.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.