Analysts Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.