Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $6.24

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

