Analyzing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and North American Palladium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 ($0.10) -1.04 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -41.87% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Bunker Hill Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

