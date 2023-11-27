Analyzing SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and SSE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $13.50 billion 0.67 $994.60 million N/A N/A SSE $15.18 billion 1.68 -$101.49 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE.

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A SSE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 SSE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats SSE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; cardboards of social distancing; corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG brown Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and solid board sheets. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products; and supplies packaging machinery. It primarily serves consumer goods, industrial goods, and food and drink sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

