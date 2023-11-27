Analyzing United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Busey has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.60% 19.94% 1.83% First Busey 22.76% 11.26% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.17 $18.68 million $6.90 5.50 First Busey $486.79 million 2.39 $128.31 million $2.32 9.09

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Busey beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

