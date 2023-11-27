Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

