Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue None Dividend of $1.13 on December 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $27.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of ARCH opened at $163.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $175.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

