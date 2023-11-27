Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Critical Survey

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -115.06% -84.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BAE Systems and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer Aviation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than BAE Systems.

This table compares BAE Systems and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A $0.06 234.27 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.77) -3.46

Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.