ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.88) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 445 ($5.57) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

ASOMY stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

