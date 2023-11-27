Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.64.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $228.42 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

