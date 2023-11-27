Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

BALY opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $548.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CEO Robeson Reeves acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig L. Eaton purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

