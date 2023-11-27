Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

NYSE BOH opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

