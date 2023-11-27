Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.05 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4231266 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

