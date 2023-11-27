Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Financial Analysis

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 237.57%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 54.75% 44.41% 34.90% Battalion Oil -17.33% -20.89% -3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Battalion Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.21 $31.73 million $0.97 5.74 Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.25 $18.54 million ($3.04) -1.81

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

