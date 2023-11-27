Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

