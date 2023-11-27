BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRCC

Insider Transactions at BRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 26.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.58. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

About BRC

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.